Volunteer group brings peninsula history to life with ‘Hampton Streetcar 390 Project’

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Saving history through restoration — that’s what volunteers in Hampton are doing to bring an outdated piece of transportation back to life.

It’s called the Hampton Streetcar 390 Project and volunteers go out every Saturday in the heat to put back together that streetcar they believe shows how much the Peninsula has grown.

Greg Siegel with the group says in 2013, the Baltimore Streetcar Museum notified them they had one that use to run in Hampton.

In 2017, the group raised enough money to bring it down here and this past June, volunteers started working on it at Fort Monroe.

It was built in 1917 and operated till the mid-40s before being replaced by buses.

Siegel says he got involved because Hampton is a generational community and he wants people to remember their history when looking at it.

“I look at it where it its always great to save something of our past. A street like this one is so representative of the large part of growth of Hampton and Newport News and thought it was worth saving,” said Siegel.

Monday on WAVY News 10 Today, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon spends some time with the volunteers as they revamp the streetcar who tell her about their big plans for it.