Virtual ‘party’ to raise funds for student-athletes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — You have a chance to win some serious cash while helping local student-athletes.

The 34th-annual Peninsula Sports Club Car Party is happening Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m.

The event is virtual this year. It raises funds for student-athlete scholarship awards for high school student-athletes in the Virginia Peninsula districts.

So far, the Peninsula Sports Club awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships because of this event. If you buy a ticket, you have multiple chances to win cash prizes from $50 to a $2,500 grand prize.

For event and ticket info, click here.