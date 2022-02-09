Virginia Tech setting up new lab in Hampton to address sea level rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech is setting up a new laboratory in Downtown Hampton to help address sea level rise and other climate issues affecting Virginia.



According to a recent article from Virginia Tech Communications Associate, Keri Rouse, the lab marks the launch of the Virginia Tech Coastal Collaborator in Hampton which was developed by the Center for Coastal Studies of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.



The Center for Coastal Studie’s mission is to research and bring innovation in regards to emerging issues in Virginia’s coastal zone, including Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula. According to Rouse’s article, 60 percent of Virginia’s population (over 8.5 million) live in or near coastal areas.



The new facility will be part of the school’s mission to “emerging social, economic, and environmental dimensions on the coast for research, extension, and education.”



Virginia Tech professor Weiss will serve as the director of the school’s Center for Coastal Studies and help maintain the Hampton facility as it studies issues related to offshore wind power and the role of infrastructure in connection with sea-level rise.

