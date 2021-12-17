Virginia Space Grant Consortium announces NASA Research Experience for college students

The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). (PRNewsFoto/NASA)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Space Grant Consortium had announced the 2022 STEM Takes Flight NASA Research Experiences for Virginia’s Community College students.

Community college sophomores throughout that state are able to apply for the paid NASA research experiences at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore. These experiences take place in the summer for over ten weeks virtually or on-site, which is still being determined. There are over 20 positions available.

Students are able to participate in real-world, hands-on learning experiences as well as being exposed to the wide range of STEM career options at NASA. Students have the opportunity to attain future internships and/or permanent positions with NASA.

Qualified applicants must be undergraduate community college STEM majors who are at least a rising sophomore and not graduating prior to May of 2022. They must be a US citizen, 18 years of age and taking a minimum of six credit hours.

The application deadline is March 7, 2022

Apply online at https://vsgc.odu.edu/stemtakesflight/.