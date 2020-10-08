Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to serve free meals for children until end of December

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank announced it will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and under at multiple Hampton Roads and Peninsula locations through December 31.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times and locations:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through December 31, 2020.

The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19. Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

For information regarding meal distribution visit hrfoodbank.org.

