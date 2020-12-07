Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is in desperate need of donations

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Shelves are bare at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. It’s a sign of the times.

“The food bank has been turned upside down because of COVID. We’re serving so many more people. Two and three more times as many people as last year during certain parts of the summer,” said CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Karen Joyner.

Joyner says 50% of the people they have served in the past six months are new to the food bank. With that, the need for food is up, but the donations are down.

“From April to September of this year, compared to April to September of 2019, we’ve experienced a 30% decrease of donated food. That includes food drives as well as food received from grocery food partners,” she said.

She says there is a reason for the lower donations.

“Lower food drives because people aren’t in their offices in order to have the comradery it takes to hold a food drive,” she explained.

So, how can you help?

They are in desperate need of non-perishable food items like peanut butter, pasta, chunky soups, and food that will go a long way.

One thing that they’ve been grateful for, the volunteers who have worked tirelessly, coming by Monday through Friday, working to get food boxed up and out into the community.

If you would like to donate, click here.