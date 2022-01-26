Virginia Natural Gas to give away free, new coats to kids in Hampton Roads

In the past, many coats needed to be dry cleaned. These days, many coats are made with low-maintenance materials, such as nylon and polyester, which are often machine washable.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) is giving away free, brand-new coats to children across Hampton Roads.

The energy company will gift 160 new winter coats, 80 of which will be delivered by volunteers to the Boys & Girls Club in Hampton.

The coats will be delivered Friday, Jan. 28, beginning at 4 p.m., to the Citizens Unit Boys & Girls Club which is located at 1815 Shell Road in Hampton.

The event is part of Operation Warm and its partners who have provided over 3.5 million coats across North America.