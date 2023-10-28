HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 1, Virginia Insurance Marketplace Launch will take place in Hampton.

Virginia residents will need to use Marketplace.Virginia.gov to enroll for 2024 coverage starting on Nov. 1. The event will offer services and in-person assistance to attendees, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boo Williams Sportsplex. It will be the 10th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Health Insurance Marketplace.

The event will include: