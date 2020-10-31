Virginia Air & Space Science Center plans to reopen following pandemic and renovations

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday the Executive Director of the Virginia Air & Space Science Center sent out a letter to supporters announcing the Center plans to open again following its closure from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing renovations.

“I think it is fair to say that we all are fatigued by the absence and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I can assure you that all of us here at the are all determined to convert this disruption into an opportunity for excellence,” said Robert R. Griesmer Executive Director & CEO at Virginia Air & Space Center.

Previously named the Virginia Air & Space Center, Griesmer said, its new name the Virginia Air & Space Science Center has been changed, “to reflect more accurately who we are and what we mean to the communities we serve.”

Griesmer says Science education is their core mission to educate, engage, and inspire in order to support both families and formal educational institutions.

The Virginia Air & Space Science Center plans to open soon as they progress towards the completion of renovations of the IMAX Theater and the Space Explorer Gallery.

The projects cost approximately $1,500,000 and will be open in time for the December holidays, Griesmer announced.

In order to maintain stability during difficult economic times, the Center is asking for support to help maintain children’s curiosity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

You can click here to make a donation. The Virginia Air & Space Science Center is a private nonprofit educational institution, and any support is tax-deductible.

Latest Posts