HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton is now offering SNAP benefits.

The facility recently became a Musems for All location which aims to ensure that all Hampton Roads families receiving SNAP benefits can visit the facility for a discounted rate.

Guests receiving SNAP benefits can now visit the Virginia Air and Space Science Center for a fee of $2 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and photo ID. Extra fees are required for IMAX or the MAXFlight program.

A general Family Membership can also be purchased for $25, which IMAX passes for the family.

