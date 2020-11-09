Vigil held in Hampton to celebrate election results

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Americans across the country have been celebrating the election results with signs, singing, and even a dance move or two.



Joining in on that, a group gathered Sunday evening along the water at Fort Monroe.

Black Lives Matter 757 leaders organized a vigil and prayer to celebrate the win in Hampton Roads.



“We’re here today celebrating life and celebrating the fact that we have hopped over one obstacle and we’re able to move forward as America, as a country,” said organizer Japharri Jones.

Although a much smaller crowd than seen in other cities across the U.S., one person who showed up was Kate Hoffstaetter.

She’s a Smithfield resident and local educator.



“It’s been a long four years. I think we’ve suffered a lot and there’s so much hope now,” said Hoffstaetter.

She says she wants to be an example for her children and she says another woman who set a great example was Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

Harris is set to be the first woman, and woman of color to hold the position.



“It’s incredible to me and to think the history of it all, 100 years after women got the right to vote — no more sitting pretty and not talking unless you’re talked to. Women have power, and we should be in all places,” Hoffstaetter said.

Despite the celebrations of victory, President Donald Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump promises unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.

Trump said in a statement, “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”



Jones also made an announcement at Sunday’s vigil. He will be running for Lieutenant Governor as an independent.