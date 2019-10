HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) – A victim was recovered and sent to a hospital after a car went under water in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday.

First responders said they spotted a vehicle with a person trapped inside in the water at the 700 block of Chesapeake Avenue on Sunday.

Rescuers quickly entered the water and was able to retrieve the unidentified victim from inside the car.

Officials said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.