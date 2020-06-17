Victim identified after deadly shooting, car crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified the man who was found dead after crashing a vehicle on Tuesday, June 9, following a shooting.

Police say they were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. for the car crash, but when they arrived on scene, medics pronounced the victim dead. They discovered he had been shot while driving, then crashed.

The man has since been identified as 21-year-old Zawaan Gary of Yorktown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for local news updates.

Latest Posts: