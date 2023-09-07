HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As part of a month-long college tour around the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Hampton University Sept. 14.

According to a news release, the vice president’s goal is to “mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights.”

Harris will visit a dozen campuses across at least seven states during her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.” She will speak on issues such as reproductive rights, gun safety, climate change and more.

In addition to Virginia, other states Harris will visit include North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada. She will visit HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and state schools.

“It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality,” Harris said. “My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

On her tour, Harris will encourage the crowd to register to vote, use their voice and stay engaged.

The Vice President’s “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” includes the following stops: