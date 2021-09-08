Vice President Harris coming to Hampton on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Hampton this Friday.

It’s unclear at this time who Harris will meet with, but an announcement from the White House on Wednesday said more information would follow.

It could be to visit Hampton University for HBCU Week, which celebrates historically Black colleges and universities. Harris, who graduated from Howard University, tweeted about HBCU Week earlier this week.

Today, extraordinary students at our nation's HBCUs lead with the strength of purpose. They are at the forefront of scientific research. They are entrepreneurs. They are accomplished poets, musicians, and dancers.



Students, we could not be more proud of you. Enjoy HBCU week. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 5, 2021

On Wednesday, President Biden announced he plans to appoint Dr. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, as the chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Drivers should expect delays around the Peninsula on Friday due to the vice president’s visit.

