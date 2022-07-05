HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have recovered a vehicle stolen from a Hampton businesses on the 4th of July, but are still searching for the suspects responsible for the theft.

Officers responded to a burglary call at M&M Motors in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Monday and arrived to find forced entry at the businesses.

The investigation revealed the suspects broke the glass of a front window to get inside and then stole keys to a red 2013 Dodge Ram. The suspects took off in the stolen vehicle, which was later recovered by police.

The Hampton Police Division is now asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in this case.

If you have any information that could assist police, you’re encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.