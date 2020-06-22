Live Now
Vehicle overturns on WB lanes of I-64 in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned vehicle on I-64 in Hampton has caused major delays Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the accident came in around 4:20 p.m. on mile marker 267 on the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Rip Rap Exit.

Motorists are warned to expect major delays.

10 On Your Side is currently working to learn of possible injuries following the single vehicle accident.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

