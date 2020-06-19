Vehicle found submerged in water in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Public Safety Dive Team has responded after a vehicle was found submerged in water on Friday morning.

The vehicle is in the area of Freeman Drive and North Armistead Avenue. Dispatchers got the call right after 6:30 a.m.

According to Hampton Police, the vehicle ended up in the water as the result of an accident.

There is an investigation underway.

No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking story.

