HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a vehicle crashed into a home causing significant damage on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in for the incident at about 12:40 p.m. in the 1900 block McCulloch Road in Hampton. The vehicle struck a parked car as well as crashing into the residence.

Police say that no injuries were reported and the home will have to be condemned as a result of the structural damage.

