Vehicle crash, fire on HRBT leaves all lanes closed both directions; delays expected

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene investigating a vehicle crash with a fire on the eastbound side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday.
The call came in at 9:20 p.m. for the incident. Motorists can expect potential delays due to all eastbound and all westbound lanes being closed.
There is no expected reopening time as of 10 p.m.
A recommended route per VDOT is the James River Bridge.
Injuries have not been reported and no further information is available.
This is a breaking news story.