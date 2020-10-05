Vehicle crash, fire on HRBT leaves all lanes closed both directions; delays expected

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene investigating a vehicle crash with a fire on the eastbound side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday.

The call came in at 9:20 p.m. for the incident. Motorists can expect potential delays due to all eastbound and all westbound lanes being closed.

There is no expected reopening time as of 10 p.m.

A recommended route per VDOT is the James River Bridge.

Injuries have not been reported and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.