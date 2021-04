HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries after a car caught on fire on I-64 which briefly delayed traffic Hampton Sunday afternoon

According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle fire on mile marker 264 of I-64 near mercury Boulevard.

The incident briefly closed the east left shoulder, left outside lane, and left center lane, but they later reopened to traffic.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.