VDOT hosting public meetings to discuss widening of I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold two design public hearings in September to discuss plans for widening Interstate 64 in Hampton.

The meetings will discuss widening I-64 between LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road, replacing the eastbound bridge over the Hampton River, and widening the westbound bridge over the river.

When finished, the project would include four lanes in each direction, including express lanes.

Two public hearings will be offered:

A virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is required.

An in-person meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Y.H. Thomas Community Center, 1300 Thomas St.

VDOT representatives are expected to share project information and answer questions. To learn more about the two meetings, and the express lane project, click here.