HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The public will have a chance to weigh in on Interstate 64 express lane construction during an upcoming informational meeting in Hampton.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 at the Y.H. Thomas Community Center at 1300 Thomas St.

People can review project exhibits and meet with representatives from design-build contractor Shirley-Branch Joint Venture and the Virginia Department of Transportation to learn about construction updates and projected traffic impacts.

In case of severe weather, the meeting’s back-up date is April 12 at the same time and location.

Changes to come

Three existing eastbound and westbound general purpose lanes will be converted into two express lanes and two general purpose lanes heading a tenth of a mile east of LaSalle Avenue to four-tenths of a mile east of Settlers Landing Road.

The I-64 eastbound Hampton River bridges will be replaced and the I-64 westbound Hampton River bridge will be widened and rehabilitated.

The King Street and Settlers Landing Road bridges will also be widened and rehabilitated. The bridge over Rip Rap Road will be rehabilitated with no widening.

This project is part of the future Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network, a continuous 46-mile network of express lanes planned in each traffic direction on I-64 from east of Denbigh Boulevard in the city of Newport News to the I-64/I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake.

The network, being built in multiple segments over the next several years, is designed to take drivers safely and efficiently through the region while helping to reduce congestion at key locations along I-64.

To learn more about the project, visit the official HREL Network website.