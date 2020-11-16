‘N-word’ and racial slurs painted on moat walls at Fort Monroe, officials say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say some profanity including the “n-word” was painted on moat walls over the weekend at Fort Monroe.

Fort Monroe Authority officials declined to share a photo of the vandalism with profanity, but said it included racial slurs and was discovered Monday morning.

“It’s despicable,” said Phyllis Terrell, director of communications at Fort Monroe Authority, in an email. “The language alone is upsetting, but Fort Monroe’s history as the site of the first recorded Africans in Virginia in 1619 and the site where enslaved people sought freedom [in] 1861 makes it that much worse.”

Hampton police confirmed they responded to the first block of Ingalls Road Monday for a report of vandalism.

Officers arrived to find that five areas on Fort Monroe has been vandalized over the weekend. They believe the incidents happened between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Sgt. R. C. Williams said.

The vandalism was on two areas in the 100 block of Bernard Road, two areas in the first block of Bernard Road, and one area in the first block of Northgate Road.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: