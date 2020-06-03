Vandalism and looting at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say some people looted and vandalized some businesses at Peninsula Town Center Tuesday night.

It is unclear whether the group vandalizing businesses is the same group that gathered nearby in a demonstration earlier.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on social media Tuesday saying the gathering organized at Peninsula Town Center was not one of their events.

A livestream on Facebook showed a group gathered near Mercury Boulevard in Hampton around 10:30 p.m. The gathering appeared to be peaceful at that time.

Earlier, VDOT Hampton Roads said all lanes were blocked on Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound, but didn’t specify whether they were closed due to any demonstrations.

The lanes had all reopened by 11:30 p.m.

By midnight, Hampton Police confirmed there were people vandalizing the area and looting some businesses.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: