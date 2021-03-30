Vaccine Queen: 80-year-old Hampton woman making sure 200 of her neighbors get vaccines

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Health experts say it falls on us to stop the coronavirus by getting vaccinated and eventually building herd immunity.

One Hampton woman is taking that responsibility very seriously.

Queen Pope has helped more than 200 people sign up to get vaccinated on the Peninsula. She’s 80 years young, good with computers, and determined to make sure her neighbors are safe and healthy.

Giving back is in Pope’s nature, so when the pandemic brought life to a halt last spring, she immediately got to work.

“With the COVID-19, I was sort of shut in and I began to think of things, you know, that I could do to bring some joy to people, especially in nursing homes because we could not visit,” said Pope.

So, she sent 103 Christmas cards to a nearby nursing home. Then, it was Christmas gifts, and even birthday gifts.

In late January, she realized something else.

“I realized that so many people did not have the necessary tools to log on to register,” said Pope.

Pope got to work, reaching out to health agencies and local churches to get people signed up for vaccine appointments.

But it wasn’t just a few friends.

“For the registration, the application itself, close to 200 I would think,” said Pope.

She’ll help people register, get the appointment — whatever they need. So, they just have to show up and get vaccinated.

Pope said, “I try to encourage them, use what you have. a lot of times, what you have is already in your hands.”

She was actually signing people up for vaccines before she received hers. When she did get vaccinated, she was thrilled.

“It was a day of Thanksgiving, cultural blessing day, that’s how I felt,” said Pope. “I had pictures taken and I posted on Facebook.”

Pope says there’s still a ways to go to get people on the Virginia Peninsula vaccinated.

She hopes she’s not the only person going the extra mile.

“If you have received your vaccination, be concerned about your neighbor,” said Pope. “We are our brother’s keepers, OK?”

Pope says she’s ready for life to get back to normal, so she can get back to teaching bible study and volunteering at a camp for kids in Wakefield.

If you’re on the Peninsula and need help making a vaccine appointment, contact her via Facebook or email at pope620@verizon.net.