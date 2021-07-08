Vacant house catches fire on Butler Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant home on Butler Drive Thursday afternoon.
Units responded to the 0 block of Butler Drive for the fire around 4:20 p.m.
The fire was under control as of 6:15 p.m., but extensive overhaul was required because of the “heavy content load of the unoccupied and abandoned home,” fire officials said.
