Vacant house catches fire on Butler Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant home on Butler Drive Thursday afternoon.

Units responded to the 0 block of Butler Drive for the fire around 4:20 p.m.

The fire was under control as of 6:15 p.m., but extensive overhaul was required because of the “heavy content load of the unoccupied and abandoned home,” fire officials said.

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)