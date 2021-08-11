‘Get Hired Hampton’ job fair to host several employers on Aug. 18

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is hosting an upcoming job fair with several employers attending.

The hiring event will on Wednesday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

Some of the several employers attending the event are Amazon, Howmet Aerospace, Versability Resources, Hampton Public Works, Hampton Police, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Hampton City Schools, Crumbl Cookies, and the Simply Panache Group.

The “Get Hired Hampton” event is sponsored by Hampton’s Economic Development Department and the Hampton Work One Center, Virginia Career Works, and Virginia Employment Commission.

For more information, click here.