HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A U-Haul crashed into the median wall on eastbound I-64 in Hampton on Friday, leading to several lane closures on both sides of the interstate.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 264.9 (0.2 miles east of LaSalle Avenue Exit 265A), State Police dispatchers said.

Happening now in Hampton: a moving truck looks like it spun out and crashed into the median. Heavy delays in both directions on I-64 near the I-664/64 split. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/D5IUmq7CrY — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) July 2, 2021

No injuries were reported, though two lanes on I-64 east and west were blocked as of 6:50 a.m.

Expect delays.