HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – NFL quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor is returning to Hampton next week to help serve families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation and Kroger are partnering for a holiday turkey drive on Monday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive will be held at Darling Stadium on Victory Boulevard in Hampton.

In a tweet, Taylor urged families to “pull up and grab a turkey and all your fixins.”