Tyrod Taylor, Kroger to hand out Thanksgiving meals to those in need

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Tyrod Taylor Foundation is partnering with Kroger to give out 100 Thanksgiving meals on Monday.

The giveaway is happening from noon to 3 p.m. on November 23 tomorrow at Darling Stadium on Victoria Boulevard.

Kroger is providing turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples. To keep everyone safe — the giveaway will be set up as a drive-thru.

“I love being able to give back to my hometown. The Hampton community is very family-oriented and I’m sure many will miss not being able to come together this season as they’d like to,” said Tyrod Taylor. “I hope this Turkey Drive brings an impactful level of support to those truly in need of assistance. It’s great to have partners like Kroger who really help us reach a significant number of families.”

“While Thanksgiving gatherings might look a bit different this year, it doesn’t change the fact that for many across the region, these meals will not be accounted for,” said Billy Milton, store manager of the Hampton Kroger located on W. Mercury Blvd., “Tyrod’s community involvement and activism is something we admire at Kroger, and we are so happy to partner with him and his foundation to bring holiday meals to those who might not have access otherwise.”