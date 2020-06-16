Tyrod Taylor Foundation provides masks to those in need in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been two weeks since Gov. Ralph Northam made face coverings mandatory for public indoor places.

To make sure the community has the masks and supplies necessary to stay safe, Local NFL star Tyrod Taylor gave back to his roots.

Anthony Holt is the founder of Pull Up Neighbor. On Monday, he partnered with the Tyrod Taylor Foundation to help those in need by giving away masks and hand sanitizer.

“It falls on us as people. We have to stay together and stick together and do what’s right for each other,” he said.

COVID-19 cases are still prevalent in these communities. Just on Monday, Hampton reported 241 cases, 37 people who are hospitalized and five deaths.

“A lot of people you know during this pandemic are without,” said Holt.

The masks they gave out come in adult and child sizes are washable so people can re-wear them.

“We want to make sure people have something they can use for a long period of time. Sometimes in some cases it may be the only mask they have,” he added.

Tyrod’s mother said he could not be there, but as a native, he wanted to make sure his community has what it needs to be safe.

“The community is where it starts. In the homes and in the communities is where it starts so it can spread out to amongst the world,” she said.

