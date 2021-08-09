Tyrod Taylor Foundation hosting bookbag and school supplies giveaway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton students in need of school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year are in luck.

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation is set to host a back-to-school bookbag drive on August 14. The organization will be distributing free bookbags stuffed with school supplies.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hampton High School which is located at 1491 W. Queen Street. There is a limit of 2 bookbags per vehicle or walk up while supplies last.