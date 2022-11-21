HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- NFL quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor is once again putting Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of hundreds of families in Hampton.

The Tyrod Taylor foundation is partnering with Kroger to distribute meal kits to 350 families this morning at Darling Stadium. The kits include a turkey, green beans, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

“I love being able to give back to my hometown. The Hampton community is very family oriented,” said Taylor. “I hope this Turkey Drive brings an impactful level of support to those truly in need of assistance. It’s great to have partners like Kroger who really help us reach a significant number of families.”

Associates from Kroger in Hampton will be helping with the distribution.

Cars can drive up to the distribution site at Darling Stadium in Hampton beginning at 11 a.m. Distribution will go until 1 p.m., or as supplies last.