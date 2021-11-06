Two adults with life-threatening injuries following triple shooting in Hampton

Hampton

Peabody Drive incident (photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Saturday evening, near Collesium Drive.

According to police, three people were shot around 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Peabody Road. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10