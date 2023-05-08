HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman had to go to the hospital after she was assaulted in Hampton.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of North King Street on May 1 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of an assault.

The caller told police two people were physically attacking a woman in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim, who they say was visibly suffering from injuries consistent with being assaulted. There is no information at this time on the extent of her injuries.

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.