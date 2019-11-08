Two suspects identified in West Pembroke Avenue homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators have identified two suspects wanted for a deadly shooting in Hampton on October 19.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue around 4:15 a.m., where they located the victim, 40-year-old Gregory Blythe, dead inside a car.

Linwood Ellerbee and Tavon Maurice Wright, who are both 27 years old and from Hampton, are wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police have warrants out for their arrests for murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.