Two shootings reported in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating two shootings that left two people injured late Sunday.

Dispatch said they received the call for the first shooting around 10:23 p.m. in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue. The victim has non life-threatening injuries.

According to dispatch, they were notified for a second shooting around 10:51 p.m in the 900 block of N. King Street. The victim also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected. No other details are available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.