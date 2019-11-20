Two Hampton University athletics leaders named to Black College Football Hall of Fame

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people closely involved with Hampton University athletics have been named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Former Hampton University head football coach Joe Taylor and former Athletic Director Dennis Thomas joined the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s 11th class Tuesday, the university announced in a news release.

The university said the two were “instrumental in Hampton University’s past success both on and off the field.”

“On behalf of the Hampton University family, we congratulate the entire Class of 2020, especially two of our own; Coach Joe Taylor and Commissioner Dennis Thomas. During their time here at our ‘Home by the Sea,’ these men excelled on the football field and from an administrative standpoint respectively. Not only did we win numerous championships, but the lives of so many young men and women were positively impacted by their strong character and leadership abilities.” – Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey

Joe Taylor

Dennis Thomas



Taylor is the all-time “winningest coach” in Pirates history with 233 wins overall during his 30-year career. He served as head coach from 1992 to 2007.

Taylor posted a school record of 136 wins and led the Pirates to four SBN Black College National Championships. The Pirates also won three CIAA titles and the first of Taylor’s four Black College National Championships in 1994.

Thomas, the former athletic director, served at Hampton University’s athletic director from 1990 to 2002.

During his time, Thomas received awards including the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and Athletics Director-of-the-Year Award for the Southeast Region.

Hampton University won seven CIAA Division II championships between 1990 and 1995 and 11 MEAC championships between 1996 and 2002.

The 2020 class of inductees will be honored at the 11th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 22, 2020 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.