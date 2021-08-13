Two girls reported missing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 9-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister have been reported missing in Hampton.

Va’Nasia Cooper, 9, and her 13-year-old sister Kesia were last seen leaving a home in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive on foot around 9;40 a.m. on August 12.

It was called in as a runaway report, police say. Va’Nasia Cooper is considered endangered due to her age.

Keasia Cooper is 5 foot 1 inches tall and about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Va’Nasia Cooper is 4 foot 10 inches tall and about 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.