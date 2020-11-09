Two 18-year-olds arrested in early October carjacking in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’ve arrested two people in connection to a carjacking incident that happened in Hampton early October.

The incident happened on October 8 just after midnight in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard.



A woman who was driving as a ride-share operator told police a male passenger placed a gun to her and demanded that she get out of the vehicle.



The driver stopped and the suspects fled in the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia license plates. It was last seen going south on Gumwood Drive.

A month later, police say they arrested 18-year-old Jaden Tyriq Craig, from Hampton, and Newport News resident Lottie’onna Williams, 18, in connection to the story.

Bot are facing several charges including:

2 counts of Carjacking

2counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

1count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Both are currently in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

