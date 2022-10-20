HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. is looking for volunteers who will help assemble care packages during their Purple Bag Packing event.

According to a press release, the event will take place on November 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rupert Sargent Building, located at 1 Franklin Street.

The Hampton site was chosen this year as one of five sites in North America to package 1,000 “Purple Bags” that will be sent to deployed warriors overseas.

Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to contact Retired Lieutenant Colonel Claude Vann III at Ltcvann@aol.com.