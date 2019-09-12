Truck hits dentist’s office in Hampton after crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Officers were called to a 2-vehicle crash on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene show two trucks were involved in the accident. One of them hit the side of a dentist office after the collision.

Sgt. R.C. Williams with Hampton Police told WAVY.com there was no apparent structural damage to the building.

There were injuries reported, but there is no information at this time on how seriously the people were hurt.

Photo courtesy: Scott Pritchett

Photo courtesy: Scott Pritchett

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Sgt. Williams said charges are pending.