Tribute for Codi Bigsby continues to grow; police urge public to keep searching

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The tribute for Codi Bigsby by Buckroe Pointe townhomes, where he lived, continues to grow as community members bring stuffed animals, balloons and notes for the missing child.

Hampton resident Belinda Miles has taken it upon herself to watch over the tribute. She stops by every day to check on things.

“Every day, God gives me the willing. I’m coming out here to keep things nice because, you know, he was a sweet little fella and I know he keep his little toys probably nice too,” said Miles.

When she heard rain was on the way, she brought zip ties to get the stuffed animals off the ground and on the fence as well as a clear tarp to keep everything dry.

“We heard about it raining and snowing and I didn’t want them all wet and ugly,” she said.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot urged community members to keep searching.

“Keep going. This is all of our obligation. We’re all here for Codi Bigsby. I don’t know if those efforts will be fruitful, but what do you do? Do you sit and do nothing? I don’t think so,” said Talbot. “I think that we all have to consider what we might be able to do that’s helpful.”

As the days tick by without any sign of Codi, Miles refuses to give up hope just yet.

“A 4-year-old child, he can’t help himself and I feel like the community can all come together and try to find this baby,” she said.