Trial postponed for Hampton man found guilty of felony homicide in death of his 5-month old son

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new court appearance has been set for a Hampton man who was found guilty of felony homicide in the death of his 5-month old son.

The continued motion of defense will push the next court appearance to March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. for a pre-sentence report, according to court records.

According to court records, Montreaz Berry was found guilty of felony homicide in connection to an incident that occurred on January 27, 2016.

On that day, reports say officials got a call for “medical service” for a 5-month-old boy at a Lakeshore Drive residence in Hampton.

Hampton Fire and Rescue officials responded to the call and rushed the infant to a local hospital. Two days later, the infant was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries from the incident.

Reports from the medical examiner said the child died of blunt force injuries to the head and police say the investigation revealed that Berry allegedly physically assaulted the victim.

Berry was later arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse and neglect of children.

After a three-day trial that ended on January 10, 2020, jurors found Berry guilty of felony homicide and recommended a sentence of five years behind bars.