Transgender woman shot Sunday in Hampton

Correction: Hampton Police initially reported the shooting happened at 10:35 a.m. but corrected that it happened at 10:35 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman, who police say is transgender, was shot Sunday night while meeting up with an acquaintance to engage in sexual activity, an investigation revealed.

Hampton Police received the call about the shooting incident around 10:35 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, they discovered the victim had already gone to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Although police say she was meeting up with an acquaintance, there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect(s) in this case, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.