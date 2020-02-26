Traffic shift expected on Magruder Blvd in Hampton on Wednesday

HAMPTON/YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re traveling along Route 134 (Magruder Boulevard/Hampton Highway) on Wednesday afternoon, expect to see a new traffic pattern.

A single-lane of traffic is expected to move in each direction on the southbound bridge.

If you’re traveling from Hampton towards York County, the northbound lanes will use a new temporary crossover lane directing traffic across the median onto the southbound bridge.

This will allow for the demolition and reconstruction of the northbound bridge over Brick Kiln Creek.

A long-term closure to through traffic will also be in place on Old Armistead Avenue at the Magruder Boulevard intersection.

If you live or work in the area, you’ll still be able to access your homes and local businesses.

Officials with VDOT said crews can now move forward with the demolition and replacement of an aging northbound bridge with a new bridge. They said the new bridge will meet current design standards, including two 12-foot travel lanes, with a 10-foot right shoulder and 6-foot left shoulder.

For more information on the Route 134 Bridge Replacement Project, visit VDOT’s website.