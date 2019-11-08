Tractor-trailer crash spills ‘large amount’ of diesel fuel, closing all EB lanes on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed all eastbound lanes on I-64 at the 664 interchange in Hampton early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 3 o’clock Friday morning at the mile marker 264 exit in Hampton.

The crash has also caused a “large amount of diesel fuel” to spill.

Virginia State Police are now at the scene and cleaning efforts are reportedly taking place.

10 On Your Side traffic reporter Madison Glassman says vehicles are being diverted to 664 South.

Motorists trying to get to the southside are urged to take the MMMBT.