Tow truck company suing City of Hampton for $800,000

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton-based tow truck company is suing the city for $800,000 for allegedly breaching its contract.

“You have to stand up for what’s right,” said Wesley Ashe, owner of 3:16 towing.

In 2015, Ashe’s company was added to the Hampton Police Division’s on-call list for towing. That’s a rotational list that is used every time a wrecker is needed.

Last year, Ashe — with help from police and approval from the city attorney — began a cleanup program to sweep up debris and sop up spills.

“You have car wrecks and they leave a nasty mess behind,” Ashe said.

In January, the company was suddenly removed from the on-call list. Ashe was told he was overcharging, a claim he says isn’t true.

“From the ground up, we had approval with everything,” Ashe said.

Ashe was forced to leave Hampton. He’s had to sell several trucks. Others were repossessed.

“It sucks,” Ashe added. “I’m a tough guy and I’m a proud person, but it sucks. It really sucks. I can’t come up with a better word than that.”

With his company hanging on by a thread, Ashe decided to take the city to court.

“When you had a clear path and you never saw it coming, it is really devastating,” he said.

Ashe says he didn’t want to go down this path, but he just felt there was no choice.

“We could have talked about things and done things a different way, but there was no talking about anything,” Ashe added.

10 On Your Side reached out city officials and we were told no one would comment on pending litigation.

