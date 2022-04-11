HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is looking for the man who robbed Tom’s Food Mart Sunday night.

Police got the call about a robbery at the business in the 1300 block of North King Street just before 7 p.m.

During the crime, the suspect implied he had a weapon. He got away on foot after receiving the money he demanded.

Police are hoping someone will know something about this case and call them. If you can provide information, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.